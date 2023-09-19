Community voices concerns over EMS services in Scott Township

It was a heated debate in Scott Township Tuesday night as residents voiced concerns over hiring EMTs to work with the township's two hose companies.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Members of the Scott Township Hose Company say township supervisors are holding them back from being able to offer emergency care to residents who, in some cases, may have to wait 30 minutes before any ambulance can arrive.

Due to a low number of volunteers, fire companies in Scott Township haven't seen full-time EMS crews in roughly two years.

But for the last few months, members of the Scott Township Hose Company have been trying to work with supervisors and the township's other fire department, Justus Volunteer Fire Company, to try and bring paid EMS services back to the area.

Originally, that was the plan until Tuesday night.

In a 2 to 1 vote, township supervisors decided only Justus would be getting paid part-time EMS crews that would be funded by the township until the fire company would pay them back.

For many, including Scott Township Hose Company Assistant Fire Chief Justin Ezerskis, this decision came out of nowhere, "I just believe it wasn't fair to Scott Township hose company like I said before, we provide the same service just as does, so there's no reason the two fire companies can't work together as one whole."

Township officials say this new contract can be terminated within 60 days if they feel things aren't working out and that residents aren't benefiting any more than when services where it is strictly volunteer-based.

"Right now, this will benefit Justus, take some burden off the volunteers, but we can still have that conversation with both hose companies of how do we go forward," said Township Supervisor Michael Giannetta.

Township officials say this decision will not cost any taxpayers money.

Members of the Scott Township Hose Company say they are going to continue to pursue a working relationship with the township and Justus Volunteer Fire Company in order to try and get some kind of local paid EMS crew to both locations.