Community tribute to Steve Vacendak

Former Scranton Prep and Duke basketball star to be honored October 21.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In two weeks, on Saturday, October 21st, former Scranton Prep and Duke basketball star Steve Vacendak will be honored at La Buona Vita in Dunmore.

Vacendak was the 1966 ACC Player of the Year, and guest speakers will include Former Seton Hall and NBA Coach P.J. Carlesimo.

Some big guest appearances are also "Bouncing their Best" to Steve.

"Once I got back to Duke, I told Coach Bubas that I saw a player that we ought to recruit. So he sent one of the assistant coaches up to see Steve play. And the assistant came back and said, Well, he's a really nice high school player, but I don't know where he's going to play at Duke. And so coach looked at me, and I said, Coach, I'm telling you, I've played against this young man, and he can really play," said Jeff Mullins.

"We were with Coach Bubas, and we went over all the players we saw, and he looked at me, and he said, the Vacendak kid, yeah, Jeff Mullins, saw him. What do you think? I said we got I haven't really looked at the chart. Six two. He's a guard. I said yes. Well, is he a point guard or a shooter? I said all of the above. And in addition to that, he's a warrior," said Bucky Waters.

"We finally came back to Duke, and they offered me the job. And during my first three years, we are 38 and 47. And trying to build a program, but you know what? You were behind me. Along with A. D. Tom Butters you were with me every step of the way. You had my back, said Mike Krzyzewski.