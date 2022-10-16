Community supports woman with lung cancer

A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino in Dunmore Sunday afternoon.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer.

A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore.

Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years.

Now that she's unable to work because of her treatments for lung cancer, friends, family, and strangers are helping her raise money for medical bills.

She tells Newswatch 16 that she is overwhelmed by all the support.

"And you know I'm a firm believer that your state of mind has everything to do with your health. It helps you heal. And this means so much to me. It could do me nothing but good, and I am grateful for even a penny," said Lisa Martino.

50 baskets were donated for a raffle, and a musical duo volunteered their time for this event Sunday in Lackawanna County.