Community mourns the loss of three killed in Philadelphia crash

A community is heartbroken and mourning the loss of three young men from Clarks Summit after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway early Saturday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "The biggest smile, you know, happier than anyone, and he only played probably a minute," said Jeff McLane, Abington Heights Assistant Basketball Coach, as he remembered his former player Tucker Schimelfenig playing on the court during the Comets state championship season back in 2018.

"But he was prouder of that, getting that, getting a medal put around his neck, and I remember that," said Jeff McLane, Abington Heights Basketball Assistant Coach.

Newswatch 16 was there months before Tucker and his twin brother Christian moved to the Philadelphia area for school and later work.

Both brothers, along with their childhood friend Michael Comerford as well as their Uber Driver Jan Carlo Santana, lost their lives in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The surviving driver is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence for a crash that's left many in the community in shock.

"It's always devastating when it happens to some people from your community. And in this particular case, that played here for the Comets," said Enrico Mastroianni, Abington Heights Athletic Director.

Michael Comerford graduated from Scranton Preparatory School, where administrators issued a statement saying in part, "The Scranton Prep community is truly heartbroken over the tragic loss of our beloved alumnus, Michael Comerford, as well as the losses of Christian and Tucker Schimelfenig and Jan Santana."

All three men are remembered as exceptional athletes and students.

"Just wishing their families the best. You know comfort and prayers and for the other gentleman that had graduated from Scranton Prep too. We and I believe that they are also in this community as well. So our hearts are with them, and our prayers are with them, and we hope they can get through this somehow," said Mastroianni.

Learned that Tucker Schimelfenig worked at an HVAC and plumbing company based in New Jersey.

After working there for a little more than a year, his boss called him a rising star.

"He was a total class act, I've never heard him say a bad thing about anybody. He worked extra hours; he did anything you asked him to do," said David McCloskey, Mechanical Contractors.