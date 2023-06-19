Community mourns death of Scranton Police officer

The Scranton Police Department confirmed the death of Officer John Hallock, who died at a home in Luzerne County over the weekend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police Patrolman John Hallock died over the weekend at a home in Kingston in Luzerne County.

According to Scranton Police, Hallock was with the department for 24 years. He was not on duty at the time of his death.

According to Kingston Police, Hallock was found not breathing in a pool around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

His death is not considered suspicious.

The Luzerne County coroner's office confirmed the death but did not offer more details.

Scranton Police say they are working with Kingston Police, who are investigating Hallock's death.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.