Community Leadership Celebration held at Marywood University

The fundraiser aims to support students while honoring those who made an impact.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University held its tenth annual Leadership Celebration and Art Auction.

Sister Cor received the Lead On Award this year for being a leader in the community.

"All around this campus, we see evidence of her work. We see her sculptures on the outside and on the inside. And we're very happy to be giving this to her after her lifetime of service, in which 30 of those years have been here at Marywood," said Sister Mary Persico, Marywood University President.

Proceeds from the event go towards the President's Innovation Fund at Marywood.

