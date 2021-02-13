Community house holds 'Fire and Ice' event

This is the first time the community house has participated in the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Visitors to the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice this weekend have a new place to explore.

The Waverly Community House in nearby Waverly Township hosted a fire and ice event on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first time "The Comm" has participated in the festival.

There were live ice sculptors, live music, and fire pits for folks to warm up near.

"It's a beautiful day. The ice sculptors are so talented and just feel very blessed to be out and to see our neighbors again and to feel like things are coming back to life," said Mary Tanfani-Reed of Clarks Summit.