Community gathers to say farewell to veteran

The owner of a restaurant near Moscow organized an escort and military burial for John Erck of Gouldsboro.

MOSCOW, Pa. — A community in Lackawanna County made sure a veteran who has no family was given a proper funeral.

The owner of The Mess Hall, a restaurant near Moscow, organized an escort and military burial for John Erck of Gouldsboro.

Erck was a disabled veteran who had ordered takeout from The Mess Hall twice a day for more than a year.

Since he has no family, restaurant staff paid for his cremation and arranged the procession Tuesday morning along Route 502.

The North Pocono High School band played, local Girl Scouts lined the road, and the Spring Brook Township Fire Department had its trucks out.