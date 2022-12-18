Community garden in Scranton hosts Christmas party

The light of a campfire welcomed folks in Scranton to a celebration of the season.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Garden of Cedar, a new community space along Cedar Avenue, welcomed neighbors to sing carols and meet with Santa Claus Sunday afternoon.

The community garden was developed by Lackawanna County native Frank Dubas who says the space will have its first growing season in 2023.

"I wish everyone a happy holiday season, it's a wonderful time of year, so I hope everyone enjoys. And I hope everyone comes to plant in the spring; we'll start planting in April," said Frank Dubas, Garden of Cedar.

After giving Santa their wishes, the kids got to take home a gift in Scranton.