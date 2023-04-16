Organizations team up to clean up Archbald

The groups are hoping to meet the goal of picking up 150 bags of litter this spring.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Several organizations teamed up to clean up a section of Lackawanna County.

The Valley Community Library and The NEPA Sierra Club partnered with Queer NEPA and their Youth Council to clean up part of Main Street in Archbald.

The library is conducting a study on the kinds of litter they find and how to reduce it.

"It's super important to get the youth involved, teens, and really bring the community together; that way, we can raise awareness about litter, and hopefully raise our next generation to be active and very mindful of the environment and our human impact on the environment," said Fawn Contreras, Head of Youth Services at Valley Community Library.

