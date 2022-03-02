Commissioners approve property tax reassessment in Lackawanna County

The 2-1 vote Wednesday morning means the county will move forward with a plan to reassess taxable properties.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Commissioners in Lackawanna County have voted to move forward with a property tax reassessment, which hasn't been done in the county since the 1960s.

Reassessment in Lackawanna County has been a debated topic for decades. Wednesday's vote gets the county closer than it's ever been in that time to reassessing every taxable property.

With a reassessment, the county can't collect more in taxes than before, but it redistributes the tax burden. Some people would pay more, some less, and some tax bills would stay the same.

Homeowners won't notice any changes anytime soon. Lawyers need to review the proposal that commissioners voted on Wednesday before a reassessment in Lackawanna County.

