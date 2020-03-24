Commingled recycling on hold in Lackawanna County

Changes are coming for communities that rely on the county recycling center

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Beginning March 30, municipalities that currently take commingled recyclables (jars, bottles, and cans) to the Lackawanna Recycling Center, will no longer be picking up the materials due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, according to a release from the county.

This action will remain in effect until further notice.

The center will continue to accept newspapers and cardboard.

The County's Office of Environmental Sustainability notified the boroughs, municipalities, and townships that utilize the Lackawanna Recycling Center of the change and asked them to notify their residents.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is asking residents to, if possible, store only clean commingled items until the health crisis subsides and services can be resorted to normal. If this is not possible, residents can put the items in with their normal, weekly household trash collection.