Columbus Day banquet held in Blakely

The Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County held its 114th-anniversary banquet Sunday at Fiorelli's in Blakely.

BLAKELY, Pa. — More than 200 people attended the event, where the association honored its chosen 'Italian American Man of the Year.'

This year Dr. Vincent Ross, who specialized in Pediatrics in Scranton for more than 50 years, was awarded.

"Dr. Ross is a pillar in this community. He has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of children over the years. Everybody knows him; all the children that have come in, everybody knows Dr. Ross," said John Mecca, Columbus Day Association President.

"Enjoying the best job I ever do in my life, which is pediatrics. My whole heart is in it, and I couldn't think of a better job that anybody could ever have. I love pediatrics, and I love people," said Dr. Vincent Ross, 'Italian American Man of the Year.'

The celebration will continue Sunday with a wreath ceremony at courthouse square in Scranton.