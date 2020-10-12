COLTS holds annual 'Stuff the Bus' event

People dropped off enough toys, games, and books to fill a bus in Scranton on Thursday.

The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) held their annual "Stuff the Bus" to benefit the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program on Thursday.

Marines accepted cash donations as well.

COLTS once again partnered with ATU Local #168, SEIU Local #668, and Rock 107 for the event.

Last year, COLTS collected more than $6,300 and nearly 1,100 toys during "Stuff the Bus".