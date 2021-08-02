COLTS cuts back on bus service

The coronavirus is changing the way you get around Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Getting around Lackawanna County might be a bit of a challenge starting, the county's bus service is making some changes.

For the most part, colts buses will run on Saturday schedules beginning Monday, Feb. 8, and lasting until further notice.

COLTS says it's short on drivers. Published reports say some drivers tested positive for COVID-19, while other drivers are down with different illnesses.

COLTS has the help wanted sign out, but it's not yet known when the new hires will be up to speed.

There are a few exceptions to the Saturday schedule on weekdays, and one of them is the Mid-Valley Industrial Park runs. So if you work there, you should be okay. There are a few additional runs on the schedule.

This is the second major change with COLTS in three days. COLTS eliminated Saturday service because of that driver shortage.