x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

COLTS buses to run on Saturday schedule

With ridership down, transportation officials have made changes to the bus schedules. They take effect on Monday.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) will run on Saturday schedules beginning on Monday, March 23.

All fixed-route buses will run on Saturday schedules with a few modifications and exceptions. The Saturday schedules are in effect Monday through Saturday and until further notice.

Post by COLTSbus.

Shared Ride will run dialysis, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery shopping, and ADA trips.

RELATED: COLTS buses still running as ridership goes down

COLTS executive director Bob Fiume said ridership has decreased by 50 percent in the last two weeks.