COLTS buses still running as ridership goes down

Fewer people are riding the bus in Lackawanna County and that could lead to changes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Buses were still pulling in and out of the Lackawanna Transit Center on Lackawanna Avenue, just like any other day in Scranton.

Although many businesses are closed in northeastern Pennsylvania, groceries, pharmacies, and some workplaces are still open, and people rely on public transportation to get them there. That's why COLTS is still running.

"The governor deems public transit as an essential service to the community, obviously people going to doctor visits, going to work, grocery stores," said COLTS executive director Bob Fiume.

Paul Balawick relies on the COLTS buses almost every day to get him where he needs to go.

"I use the COLTS buses six days a week unless there's a major holiday and they're not operating. And that's 52 weeks in a year, it's very important to me."

The buses aren't as full as they usually are, though. Many people are heeding the state's warning to stay home.

"Our ridership is down. From two weeks ago, we're down about 50% and it continues to drop, both in our shared ride and fixed-route services, and fixed-route is our large buses," Fiume said.

Since ridership is down, COLTS is in the process of making a plan to reduce service, which will likely happen in the next week or so.

COLTS is taking precautions to protect both its drivers and riders. As each bus pulls into the transit center and drops riders off, a designated bus cleaner sanitizes all the high-touch areas. The buses are cleaned nightly with a disinfectant, and that chemical is also running through the ventilation system.

All drivers are equipped with cleaners and gloves, but COLTS is low on hand sanitizer and wipes.

Fiume tells us more are on the way.

"We're just keeping doing what we need to do, until we hear more from the governor. As of now, we are essential. Depending on how things go, it could change."