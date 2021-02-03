Normal bus schedules for COLTS returning by mid-March

COLTS buses have been operating on Saturday schedules since early February because of staffing shortages and illness.

SCRANTON, Pa. — County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) buses are returning to their normal schedules.

COLTS buses will resume full weekday service beginning Monday, March 15, and full Saturday service on March 20.

Buses running Monday through Friday will return to their normal weekday schedules; Saturday buses will run on their normal Saturday schedules.

The Lackawanna Transit Center Customer Service Desk will reopen with regular hours on March 15. Customer Service Desk hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.