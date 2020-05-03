College classes canceled due to President's visit

Lackawanna College is on Vine Street, one of the roads closed in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm in downtown as the city awaits another visit by President Donald Trump who is set to take part in Fox News Channel Town Hall Thursday evening at the Cultural Center.

Already TV news vans lined North Washington Avenue as this is just one of several streets that will be closed all day, starting at 12 p.m.

The town hall prompted neighboring Lackawanna College to cancel classes during the town hall.

“We all got an email just saying that classes are going to be canceled because Trump's coming,” said sophomore Angela Furman.

The college says since the school's spring break starts on Monday, school officials decided to cancel classes on Friday as well.

“I know a lot of my friends are going home because they're on the baseball team, stuff like that so it's kind of giving everybody a little break, early break to get away and go home and get an early start on spring break,” said sophomore Colin Macko.

“They were originally just going to do tomorrow but then they decided to do Friday too,” said Furman. “Extra full days for spring break which is great, especially if you're going out of town or whatever the case may be.”

The college plans to keep its dorms open during the event however it is making special accommodations for the students living the dorm directly across the street from the Cultural Center.

The college says students in that dorm, Healey Hall, will be taken to a temporary location while the Town Hall is taking place.

Students will return to Healey Hall after the event is over.

Students say they plan to avoid this part of the downtown while the President is here.

“It will probably be really chaotic, everything's going to be closed, traffic, whatever the case may be so yeah, why not? Why not get away from the hecticness and start your spring break early?” said Furman.