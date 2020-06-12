Collecting toys in memory of a Lackawanna County man

T.J. Talarico was killed in the crash in September in Jefferson Township. His family is asking people to donate toys in his memory.

People are remembering a man lost in a car crash by collecting toys in Lackawanna County.

T.J. Talarico was killed in the crash in September in Jefferson Township.

His mother and other family members were challenging people to drop off a toy in his memory.

Sheri Talarico says the holidays will be hard for her family but Toys for Tots helped her in the past so she thought it was a good way to give back.

"I wanted to help myself and my family get through the holidays without him and do something to remember him for his friends and our family," Sheri Talarico said.

The Toys for Tots drop-off is set up along Route 435 near Daleville.