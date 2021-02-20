Collecting signatures and donations in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a charitable twist to an annual political event on Saturday in Scranton.
Political candidates in need of signatures on the petitions they need to run could get some drive-thru style at Lace Works Tap and Grill on Court Street.
Visitors were asked for their John Hancock, and also for a donation of non-perishable food for the United Neighborhood Centers' food bank.
"Many of the events we have through the year we try to involve a chartable component and so the pantries, you know are getting lower so were doing a food drive asking people to come and drop off some food, that we will then give to the local pantries," said Sharon Quinn with the Lackawanna County Federation of Democratic Women.
The Lackawanna County Federation of Democratic Women hosted the event in Scranton.