Mayor Cognetti announces new leadership

Scranton will see new faces in the offices of Economic and Community Development, Human Resources, and Department of Public Works.

Scranton's Mayor Paige Cognetti announced new cabinet leadership Tuesday.

In a news release from Cognetti's office, it states Eileen Cipriani will take on the role of Executive Director of Economic and Community Development. Cipriani is the former Deputy Secretary of Workforce Development in the State Department of Labor and Industry for the Wolf administration. She will take on the position come May 18, 2020.

Mary-Pat Ward will remain with OECD as Deputy Director.

Tom Peambo will be the new Director of the Department of Public Works come May 25, 2020. Preambo is currently serving as Deputy Director of OECD. "Mr. Preambo is a committed and dedicated employee of the City who has been a tremendous asset to Scranton. He will bring his expertise in federal and state funding, and administrative and project management expertise, to build a new approach DPW management," said Cognetti.