Folks in Lackawanna County had the chance to spend the day getting coffee with some furry friends of the Carbondale Police Department.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Several officers and K-9s gathered at the City Line Cafe in Carbondale for their inaugural Coffee, Cops, and K-9s event.

There was an art event for kids, and K-9 Axel and his handler gave a demonstration.

K-9 shadow and his handler from the Waverly Township Police Department also made a special appearance.

This was the first coffee, cops, and K-9s event in Lackawanna County, but the department hopes to host more.