Shooting hoops for a cause

The event Saturday benefited the Cody Barrasse Foundation, which his family started to raise money for a scholarship and also help cover costs for organ recipients.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Family and friends took to the basketball court Saturday in Lackawanna County to raise money for a life-changing cause.

The shootout took place at Scranton Prep's gym.

That's where Cody Barrasse went to school before his tragic death in 2013.

He was 22 years old when he died from a head injury after getting struck by a car.

In Cody's final act, he donated organs to 7 different people.

The event benefits the Cody Barrasse Foundation, which his family started to raise money for a scholarship and also help cover costs for organ recipients.

This has been the biggest year yet for the foundation, having given out more than $36,000.

"It's awesome to see people benefit from something sad. One of the things we realized after my brother passed away was how good people are. They were there for us when we needed it and we want to try to be there for our community when they need it," said Joseph Barrasse, brother.