Co-working space coming to Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison got a tour of a new space coming to Scranton that will give remote workers the office environment at a monthly rate.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Jeff Goronkin, CEO of Urban Co-Works, gave Newswatch 16 a tour of what he says will soon be the area's first co-working space in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton. Goronkin already has another location in New York and wants to expand.

"We actually took a look at a lot of different areas in the northeast United States and Scranton really kind of quickly rose to the top," Goronkin said.

Urban Co-Works will offer over 60 offices, an expansive co-working space with open seating, conference and training rooms, phone booths, a copy center, and more.

Whether you own a small business or work remotely, the company wants to provide people with a professional environment.

"Starting small, you don't have a huge budget. You need to move into a space; you want to have a professional presence. I think Urban Co-Works is perfect for that, and then it allows you to grow," said general manager Tiffany Cross-Luciani.

"There's a lot of companies that are offering flexibility to their employees and how they work and where they work," Goronkin said. "We have lots of flexibility in that way."

Cross-Luciani says there are many different professionals who can use this space and potentially get more out of it.

"If you need a different service, you're right here in an area where you're able to network and connect with those people for services that you may need for your business."

Goronkin says they offer memberships making it less of a commitment financially.

"They can become a member, and they can sign up month to month on an office. Some folks really want the security of a long-term engagement, so we can do six months, 12 months, really whatever they want."

Goronkin hopes to have the space completed sometime in October.