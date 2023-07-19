Co-op Farmers Market open in Scranton

Lots of loyal shoppers made their way to the popular market in the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Instead of cutting a ribbon, the cutting of the dill marked the opening of the Co-op Farmers Market in Scranton. Even before the ceremonial opening, we found plenty of people who wanted to be early for the first day to get first pick of the available crops.

"They're loyal to this market. They come back year after year after year, and we're happy to see them here, especially early, you know, and kind of get to see what there is on the table before there's a line of people in front, you know, and that it's hard to see what's available," said Logan Brace from Brace's Orchard.

The early bird gets the worm; most people had something specific they had on their list to buy.

"Plums and peaches. My mom loves them. I come every year for them," Michael Thompson said.

"I want to get the tomatoes and some fresh lettuce, and we did, but everything looks wonderful," Marge Babaz said.

Marge and Charlie Babaz are first-timers to the Co-op Farmers Market, taking a trip up from the Poconos.

"We like to support all the local farmers and get the fresh food, fresh produce, and you can have a snack while you're here too."

Farmers say the vegetables were a little late this year.

Michael Wojciechowski says he hoped he had enough of his most popular vegetables for a busy first day.

"Cold weather really put us put us behind a little bit and the price of fertilizer," Wojciechowski said.

Most people say they're thankful that the farmers had plenty to offer because they prefer buying their produce here.

"It's good to eat, and it's healthy. It's better to eat something that came in grown fresh than God only knows where it comes from in the stores anymore. You don't know how long it's been there," Thompson said.

The Co-op Farmers Market is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays now through Thanksgiving

