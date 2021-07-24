Climate justice fair hosted at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — NEPA for Change hosted a Climate Justice Fair at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday afternoon.
There was a little something for everyone with food vendors, games, live music, and face painting.
Organizers say they hope to highlight the issues that directly impact people who live in the area and raise awareness.
"Climate justice starts local. It's not about these lofty ideas. It's about making our community sustainable right where we are. It's not just about recycling. It's making sure that people have access to food, good-paying jobs, unions. I mean, there's so much that comes out of it," said Maria Andrews, lead organizer of NEPA for Change.
There were also speakers at the event, including a solar-energy consultant, in Scranton.