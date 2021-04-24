Cleaning up the Electric City in honor of Earth Day

About 100 volunteers came out to pick up trash and debris.

SCRANTON, Pa. — About 100 volunteers came out to help spruce up part of the Electric City in honor of Earth Day this week.

Crews met up on Saturday morning at Sweeney's Beach along Poplar Street to pick up trash and debris.

Waste Management donated garbage bins for the effort, and officials expected to clean up more than 15 tons of trash.

Organizers say it's been a little bit since the spot was picked up, and it was due for some spring cleaning.

"You get to see old friends, you get to meet new people, and we're all coming together with a common goal of caring for our local assets and doing something good," said Miranda Pace of Scranton.