Class of 2020 celebrates belated prom

Members of the Riverside Class of 2020 put on gowns and tuxes and headed to the Holiday Inn along Tigue Street in Dunmore Friday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's quite the list of things the Class of 2020 didn't get to enjoy.

Including senior sports, in-person graduations, and of course, the prom.

Organizers decided to throw together a belated prom.

The class wasn't able to partake in the teenage milestone last year because of COVID-19.

The entire graduating class from last year was invited to dance the night away.