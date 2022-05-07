Clarks Summit powerlifter to represent Team USA at World Games

Despite being the oldest competitor in the heavyweight division, Steve Mann said he's nowhere close to the end of his powerlifting career.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Pulling 700 pounds looks easy when Steven Mann from Clarks Summit is working out at Brown's Gym. He is currently training for his debut at the World Games, an opportunity for athletes across the world to petition sports to be in the next summer Olympics.

"Every four years, this event occurs, and I've tried to make this for the last 12 years. So this time, I was good enough to be invited," Mann said.

While Steve Mann has been preparing specifically for the World Games over the past six months by increasing his workout and eating habits, he said all 31 years of his powerlifting career have prepared him for this moment.

"I got notified about the availability to compete in late November of last year. So basically the last 6 months have been putting all of my time and energy into training. That includes workouts that are four, five hours long," he said.

Only four people from the United States have been invited to the World Games, and Steve Mann is one of the two men and two women representing Team USA.

"I'm seated 12 out of 12, and I'm hoping and shooting not to be 12 out of 12. But it is the top 11 guys in the super heavyweight in drug-tested powerlifting," Mann said.

Despite being the oldest competitor in the heavyweight division at 46 years old, Mann said he's nowhere close to the end of his powerlifting career.

"It's a sport you can do your whole life. Maybe not at the same level, but you can be competitive. You can be competitive with yourself, improve yourself, and I basically got into powerlifting for football. But then when football ends, you ask where do I jump to," Mann said.

Steve Mann left Clarks Summit Tuesday to fly out to Birmingham, Alabama to compete in the World Games this weekend.