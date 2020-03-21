Clarks Summit man tests positive for Covid-19

Ryan Fenton is isolated and quarantined in his basement away from his wife and two sons.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — "It's been a very weird week. That's for sure."

That's how Ryan Fenton of Clarks Summit summed up the last seven days.

About a week ago he started showing symptoms that align with the coronavirus.

That prompted him to get tested on Monday and on Thursday, he was informed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

"It's been really a weird, a weird experience. Today when I woke up this morning it seemed like it shifted up to my chest. The chest has always been there lingering, but the chest is heightened today," Fenton said. "It's tight. A shortness of breath when I walk up the steps. I have that dry cough."

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 41 positive tests in our viewing area.

The 44-year-old Fenton becomes the fifth case in Lackawanna County.

He's not sure where he contracted the virus but he said two weeks ago he spent some time in Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

He's currently isolated and quarantined in his basement away from his wife and two sons.