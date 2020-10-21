Ramp work scheduled for Interstate 81 exit in Lackawanna County

Repairs are planned for the Clarks Summit exit on the next two weekends.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Work on an interstate ramp in Lackawanna County may cause traffic headaches beginning on Friday.

According to PennDOT, the on-ramp to Interstate 81 northbound at the Clarks Summit exit (194) is scheduled to be closed for bridge repairs beginning on Friday, October 23, at 5 a.m. and reopening on Monday, October 26 by 5 a.m.

A detour will be in place.

Work on the northbound off-ramp is set for the following weekend.

The off-ramp for Interstate 81 northbound at the Clarks Summit exit (194) is set to be closed for repairs beginning on Friday, October 30, at 5 a.m. and reopening on Monday, November 2, by 5 a.m.

A detour will be in place.