Clarks Summit hosts new 2nd Saturday event

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — One community spent Saturday night taking in the many talents of people who live right in their neighborhood.
Clarks Summit was host to the inaugural Summit 2nd Saturday.
The new event is meant to drive business to the borough's downtown.
Spring Street was closed down so local breweries and other vendors could line the street.
Local artists and musicians showed off their skills.
"I love doing pop-up shops because it gives me the chance to get out and talk to everybody. Talk to people about my art and what I'm doing. So it's really nice to catch up and also see people who are regulars are different events. Kids are stopping by for different classes, and there are a lot of people. We have free coloring pages too, so it's been really nice," said April Henbest of Clarks Summit.
Summit 2nd Saturday will be held monthly in this part of Lackawanna County.