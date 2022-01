Another year come and gone, the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice has officially ended.

This year's theme was frozen wilderness which featured carvings of various woodland creatures.

Don't worry if you missed out on the fun over the weekend, you can still check out the ice sculptures along state street in the borough before they melt.

Festival organizers hope to be back next year here in Clarks Summit.