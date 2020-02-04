x
Clarks Summit artist makes face shields

The woman from Lackawanna County made the switch from making jewelry to making medical masks in a time of crisis.
Jenica Lodde is making protective shields for health care workers.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Jenica Lodde makes one-of-a-kind jewelry creations from her company, The Paper Fuchsia.

But now, the Clarks Summit woman is making protective face shields for medical professionals at hospitals and offices all over northeastern Pennsylvania.

"I was just inspired and fascinated by what people were doing just by hand, and I saw this template and saw a couple of YouTube videos. I went to the hardware store to see what I could get together with what I had," she said.

Lodde says many local crafters and artists have been doing their part: making cloth masks, for example.

Already, she's made more than 60 face shields.

"I started getting all these Facebook messages from doctors and nurses who were desperate and didn't have these things, and it just kind of took off. Everything happened really fast."

From jewelry to face shields in a time of crisis, Lodde says she'll do what she can.

"I'm just really happy to be able to do something. I'm just really happy to chip in," she said.

