Civil War soldiers honored in Memorial Day ceremony

The Sons of Union Soldiers of the Civil War has held the event for 121 years.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's a part of Dunmore Cemetery that's often overlooked.

But, on Memorial Day, one group makes sure to visit and give it its proper reverence. A tradition for more than 120 years here in Lackawanna County.

"I think people come up here to walk and visit their loved ones, but I don't think that many of these graves are probably visited," said Flo Nolan of Dunmore.

The Ezra S. Griffin Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War holds a ceremony to honor the men buried in the cemetery area close to Blakely Street - all men who served during the Civil War. Many who attend have been coming here on Memorial Day for decades.

"To me, it's sort of the original, from the Civil War. I was not in the military myself, but I have family that was, and I just think it's the proper thing to do as a citizen," said Earl Trygar of Moscow, who has been attending the event for 35 years.

Members of the group's auxiliary, dressed in Civil War-era costumes, cover each grave with rose petals. They told Newswatch 16 that's what would have been done when this holiday was created in 1868.

Keeping this tradition alive is very important to them.

"I believe this year was their 121st, the continuity and the fact that they are out here honoring, not just civil war veterans, veterans from every war, speaks volumes. Everyone should try to take a few moments out of their Memorial Day to come out and honor them men who gave them this day," said auxiliary past president Julie Esty.