SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's Grand Army of The Republic Civil War Museum and Library, also known as G.A.R., now has a new home inside the Marketplace at Steamtown.

The museum used to be housed in the basement of Scranton's City Hall, but now, visitors can view it on the second floor near the entrance of Crunch Fitness.

The museum is open on select days each month.

There is also a video tour that gives an inside look at some of the exhibits.