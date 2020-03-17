City of Scranton workers furloughed

Mayor Cognetti made the announcement Tuesday afternoon outside the city hall.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Several dozen administrative workers for the city of Scranton are being furloughed.

The mayor says the move is a direct result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

She says while the city is financially stable now and they're anticipating a loss of tax revenue because of residents who are being furloughed from their jobs.

"This week, there's no cash flow issue. We are going to pay payroll this week as usual," Cognetti said. "However, from a fiscal perspective, we have to look forward and anticipate that the tax revenue is going to be vastly compromised as we go through the weeks and months."

Also announced today Scranton's police chief says that city officers will no longer respond to minor incidents in person.