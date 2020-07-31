Film fans finally back in theaters

Movie buffs are finally able to get back into a theater to see some of their favorite flicks in Lackawanna County.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The sounds and smells of a movie theater have returned to Cinemark 20 in Moosic, and so have movie buffs like Roland and Heidi Preisler from Kingston.

"We heard that the movie was out and the theater was open today and our daughter and son-in-law are planning to join us here so we like to be a part of that with them," Roland Preisler said.

This was the first day the theater was open, and many people were eager to enjoy sitting back and watching movies on the big screen.

"It's just great to be out of the house and out in public and socializing as we should be as human beings and not just being homebodies," Corey Fabricatore said.

Cinemark has taken extra precautions to provide people with the experience they love while doing everything to keep patrons and employees safe. Face masks must be worn unless you are eating or drinking in the auditorium. They have staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing with people inside.

When buying tickets, they automatically block off the seats next to you to maintain 6 feet.

Sam, age 8, and his dad were looking forward to having a theater to themselves.

"No one. I don't think anyone will be in there."

For many, going to the movies and sitting in a theater is better than sitting and watching from your own couch.

"Refreshments, it's being with the other audience, the big screen experience. It's all nice."

All movie tickets are $5 and $3 for seniors and children.