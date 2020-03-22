Church members worship from their cars

BLAKELY, Pa. — Peckville Assembly of God invited members to gather in the church's parking lot and worship from their cars.
The church held two services this morning.
Members could listen in to the service on a special radiofrequency.
"We've been asked by multiple people 'Why are you still having church?' and I said, 'Well number one, God still wants us to have Church. But secondly, people need church,'" said Pastor Terry Drost. "People need faith, they need to be able to take in a sermon, they need to be able to hear the word of god and be able to sing corporately."
The lead pastor says the church sanctuary is still open to members the in-car option was available to make sure people felt safe while they worshipped.
