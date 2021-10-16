Church in Scranton hosts fall festival

The fall festival is a bit scaled back this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County held its first fundraiser since 2019 on Saturday.

St. John Neumann Parish along Orchard Street in Scranton brought people together for potato pancakes, baked goods, and pulled pork sandwiches.

Community members say the best part is just being together after a tough year and a half.

"Tremendous, tremendous, tremendous - I thought originally it was going to be a drive-thru that you wouldn't be able to go and pick it (food) up. You would order the food, they walk down and give it to you, but I can walk down, pick it up and say hello to people," said Joe Hannon of Scranton.

Folks could also do a little shopping and pick up some Christmas gifts or decorations.

The Fall Festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.