Church in Lackawanna County hosts food festival

The sale is replacing the annual Christmas Bazaar at the church, which was canceled for the second year in a row.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Bakers and home chefs showed off their best work on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Parishioners of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield prepared all kinds of savory and sweet goodies for the church's food fest.

There was kolachi, a traditional pastry, and stuffed cabbage, pierogies, and soup for sale.

"Our bazaar was our biggest fundraiser, but now because we're breaking it up, we're still able to raise the same amount of money, but it's more work and more spread out," said Susan Uram with St. John's Russian Orthodox Church.

There were also raffle tickets for sale at the church in Lackawanna County.