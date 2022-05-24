Church in Lackawanna County collecting items for refugees

A number of refugees have relocated here to northeastern and central Pennsylvania and a church in Lackawanna County is asking for donations to help them.

MOSCOW, Pa. — Members of the St. Eulalia's parish near Moscow have been collecting donations to send to overseas, but these items aren't leaving the area. Refugee families from around the globe will need to fill their new homes as they transition to life in northeastern Pennsylvania.

"We are working with Catholic Social Services to welcome the families, help them settle into safe, warm, homelike environments," Ellen Dermody explained.

The hope is for the families to come in and feel like they can shop the items for free. Many families are only coming with what they can carry, so the parish is asking for specific items.

"New items or items in excellent condition, household items like cookware, bakeware, small appliances like toasters or blenders or even a microwave."

The transition of living in a new place may be harder on the children. Donations of kids' items are also welcome.

"They're not using their toys. They're not using their games or their books or their crayons anymore, and they're looking for a great place and these refugee children. They're coming with nothing," said parishioner Alysia Clancy.

The tables inside St. Eulalia's parish center are already starting to fill up with household items from those who have seen the destruction in Ukraine and wanted to help as much as possible.

"We have so many generous parishioners, hearts full of joy and love that want to welcome the stranger to our area," Dermody said.

If you have any household items that you would like to donate, you have until Friday at 2 p.m.