Church hosts pork takeout dinner fundraiser

A church in Lackawanna County supplied dinner for the community on Saturday.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield hosted a take-out only roast pork dinner.

Families were able to come pick up the meal which included mashed potatoes, apple sauce, and carrots Saturday.

Volunteers say they sold about 165 meals, which will go a long way to help the church.

"I'm glad to be here all the time," said Catherine Jerine of Mayfield. "I try to help out as much as I could, they have the bazaar and I'm always here to help out."