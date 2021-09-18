Church hosts flea market fundraiser in Lackawanna County

The church plans to use the money raised on Saturday for some much-needed upgrades.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A flea market in the basement of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Old Forge drew in quite the crowd on Saturday.

This is the church's biggest fundraiser of the year, and like many events, it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Volunteers say people were lined up outside before doors opened this morning.

The church plans to use the money raised on Saturday for some much-needed upgrades.

"We're going to use the funds for capital improvement. We're going to get new bells and a new air conditioning system," said Gina Keil with St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

There's another day of shopping planned for Sunday, between 10 a.m . and 2 p.m. - All items will be half off.