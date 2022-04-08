'A blessing' - Drivers thankful for church gas giveaway

Peckville Assembly of God gave out $25 gift cards to 120 drivers at Santarelli's gas station in Lackawanna County.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A line of cars stretched down Main Street in Peckville before the gas station even opened for the day, proving that $25 can go a long way at the gas pump.

"You have no idea. The $25 free is a blessing, a blessing," said Micki Greene from Olyphant.

Greene was the first driver in line at Santarelli's Friday morning. She and her mother-in-law rolled up at 5:30, sandwiches in hand, prepared for a long wait.

Members of Peckville Assembly of God gave out $25 gift cards to the first 120 drivers who showed up.

Dylan Winburn from Avoca was one of them.

"This helps me out a lot, actually. I was almost on 'E,' and I don't get paid until later today, so it helped me out a lot."

And it was all smiles for members of the church, too, happy to bring back this yearly giveaway after a two-year pause during the pandemic.

They couldn't have picked a better time to come back.

"With these prices, that have just gone crazy!" said Pastor Terry Drost.

The members started giving out the gift cards at 6 a.m. They were all out within about 45 minutes.

Aaaaaaand they’re out! Peckville Assembly of God church members gave out $25 gift cards at Santarelli’s gas station to the first 120 vehicles in line. They started at 6am & were out by 6:50! Posted by Elizabeth Worthington on Friday, April 8, 2022

Pastor Drost says it's clear there's a need in the community.

"There was a man here, second car this morning, and he said to me, 'I have to take my friend to the hospital. I have no gas. I was praying, how am I going to get him there?'"

Fred Santarelli sees the need, too, talking with his customers here at the gas station.

"Absolutely, every day. And you try to do the best you can. We like helping the community out. We're a family business, and everybody's hurting from the pandemic."

But on this day, at least, they got a little help.

Check gas prices near you with the WNEP Gas Tracker.