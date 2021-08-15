Church hosts car show and barbecue fundraiser

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for St. Ann's Basilica.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in Scranton asked its parishioners to stick around after mass for some cars and barbecue.

St. Ann's Basilica shut down St. Ann Street in west Scranton on Sunday for the return of the parish car show.

There were more than 100 rides on display for people to check out.

There was also plenty to eat as church volunteers cooked up barbecue chicken for visitors.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Basilica.

"We have a wonderful, wonderful turnout today. My mother used to say be careful what you ask for because it might come true, and it certainly has today," said organizer Bill Tonti.