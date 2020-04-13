Church facing criticism for Easter Sunday services

A church in Lackawanna County held three Easter Sunday services, despite the guidelines for social distancing. That church is now receiving some backlash.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A full church parking lot on Easter Sunday would not be a controversial sight at any other time but the parking lot filled with worshippers at Peckville Assembly of God in Blakely on Sunday has stirred up a lot of opinions online and on WNEP's Talkback 16.

While the church's sign says it practices social distancing, it looked like anything but. People gathered in groups to watch the pastor and a band preach and perform from the church roof.

The pastor now tells Newswatch 16 that worshippers were encouraged to stay in their cars.

Some explained why, despite the risks, they wanted to attend an Easter service in person.

"I know the social distancing is a thing, but you know, it's a wonderful thing to know a message of positivity and hope at this time," said Kyle, a worshipper from Moosic.

"Either the blood of Jesus is enough or it's not and I believe it, so no evil shall come nigh my dwelling place, I believe that and I'm willing to stake my very life on it," Sharon Freeman said.

The pastor says Peckville Assembly of God prepared to follow social distancing guidelines and alerted police to its plans. But they are not required to close services as some other churches have.

Pastor Terry Drost said in part:

"Some photos of the event depicted groups standing in close proximity to each other. The angle of the picture does not show the accurate spacing between people and does not take into account that people standing together were immediate family members from the same household."

Blakely's police chief says there's nothing his officers can do to prevent large group gatherings like this as religious organizations are still allowed to operate by the state.

The Blakely Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

"The Blakely Police Department is aware of the social distancing guidelines of the CDC and PA Dept. of Health. Again, these are guidelines. We will not be walking around with measuring sticks or physically moving people from one another. We ask that you follow the guidelines of the CDC and Dept of Health."