Church bells toll in Scranton to pay tribute to more than 400,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus

More than 300 people from Lackawanna County have died because of the disease.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Church bells ring all over the city of Scranton from downtown to the Green Ridge Section.

Joe Biden's Inaugural Committee planned bell-ringing events like this all over the country to remember those who died from the coronavirus.

"We lost a lot of people in my family and it's nice to finally feel like that's being recognized," Amber Viola of Scranton said.

"You need every type of tribute you can have in this world. It's saddening. I have lost people I know to the disease," John Lawless of Dunmore said.

St. Paul's Catholic Church was one of many churches taking part. It was President-elect Joe Biden's childhood church; he visited the church on Election Day.

"I wish that I could be in D.C at the inauguration and things like that but people have been finding ways to celebrate and there have been a lot of really cool virtual events," Viola said.

Biden also had a special message of thanks for the people of Scranton on the eve of the inauguration.

"We wanted to be there with you tonight but rest assured that part of me is always in my hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania," Biden said.