Church bells ring to mark the start of Holy Week

SCRANTON, Pa. — The bells at Saint Peter's Cathedral along Wyoming Avenue rang at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
Bishop Bambera asked all 118 churches in the Diocese of Scranton to ring their bells to start Holy Week.
"By the simple gesture of ringing of the church bells, we're hoping that people take a moment out of their day to stop, to think, to pray," said Eric Deabill of the Diocese of Scranton. "To pray for the people who are impacted by this horrible virus. To pray for our medical professionals and all the researchers as well who are trying to find a cure."
Churches will be ringing their bells every day of Holy Week.
RELATED: Church hands out palms
RELATED: Churches hosting online services